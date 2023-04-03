Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.31% to Settle at $84.93 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June (new front month) delivery gained $5.04 per barrel, or 6.31% to $84.93 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $6.65 or 8.50% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 31.28% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 16.39% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 21.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.70% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 16.39% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 41.86% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 98.00 cents or 1.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1519ET