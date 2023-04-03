Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:20:34 2023-04-03 pm EDT
80.36 USD   -0.18%
03:21pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.31% to Settle at $84.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.85% to Settle at $2.7575 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.31% to Settle at $84.93 -- Data Talk

04/03/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June (new front month) delivery gained $5.04 per barrel, or 6.31% to $84.93 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $6.65 or 8.50% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 31.28% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 16.39% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 21.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.70% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 16.39% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 41.86% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 98.00 cents or 1.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1519ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 6.32% 84.76 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 6.30% 722.7242 Real-time Quote.-7.01%
WTI -0.21% 80.359 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
All news about WTI
03:21pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.31% to Settle at $84.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.85% to Settle at $2.7575 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.60% to Settle at $2.6626 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.28% to Settle at $80.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Up Near 140 Pts, Where It Was Abou..
MT
02:58pACP Energy posts interim loss, eyes Latin American assets
AN
02:44pBrazil posts record trade surplus for March on booming oil, soybean exports
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises 6.3% as OPEC+ Surprises With an Unexpected Production Cut
MT
02:35pMay WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$4.75; Settles at US$80.42 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer