WTI
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 7.15% to Settle at $104.97 -- Data Talk

03/01/2022 | 03:17pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May (new front month) delivery gained $7.00 per barrel, or 7.15% to $104.97 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $7.04 or 7.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 8, 2014

--Up 72.68% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 67.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 32.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.14% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $27.19 or 34.96%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 1516ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 7.45% 105.44 Delayed Quote.26.01%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 7.53% 896.5968 Delayed Quote.25.96%
WTI 8.45% 104.041 Delayed Quote.28.38%
