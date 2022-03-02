Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 7.58% to Settle at $112.93 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $7.96 per barrel, or 7.58% to $112.93 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $15.00 or 15.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, May 18, 2020

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, June 27, 2014

--Up 85.77% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 76.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 42.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.69% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $35.15 or 45.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1515ET