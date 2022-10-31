Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 7.81% This Month to Settle at $94.83 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained $6.87 per barrel, or 7.81% to $94.83 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since May 2022

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--Today it is down 94.00 cents or 0.98%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $2.13 or 2.20% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Off 25.90% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.69% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.90% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.07% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.08% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $17.05 or 21.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

