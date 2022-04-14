Log in
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Thursday After Late Surge in Commodities
MT
Analysis-Hawkish Fed and China lockdowns threaten Brazil's world-beating FX rally
RE
BMO Economics Talking Points, 1st of 2 parts; Asks, 'Is Neutral Nearly Enough?'
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 8.68% This Week to Settle at $111.70 -- Data Talk

04/14/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $8.92 per barrel, or 8.68% to $111.70 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up $2.92 or 2.68%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $13.22 or 13.42% over the last three sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Off 12.72% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 71.56% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 66.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.54% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $33.92 or 43.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1521ET

