Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 8.79% to Settle at $106.64 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $8.62 per barrel, or 8.79% to $106.64 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 16.67% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 75.42% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 68.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 35.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.00% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.59%

--Year-to-date it is up $28.86 or 37.10%

