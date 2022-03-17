Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 8.79% to Settle at $106.64 -- Data Talk

03/17/2022 | 07:10pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $8.62 per barrel, or 8.79% to $106.64 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 16.67% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 75.42% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 68.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.00% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.59%

--Year-to-date it is up $28.86 or 37.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1509ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 8.43% 106.98 Delayed Quote.25.75%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 9.52% 885.7882 Delayed Quote.22.18%
WTI 8.11% 103.747 Delayed Quote.27.06%
All news about WTI
07:35pUS ECONOMICS : Rising Costs, Dwindling Inventory Expected to Drive February Existing Home ..
MT
07:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 8.79% to Settle at $106.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 7.67% to Settle at $3.2166 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 12.49% to Settle at $3.4874 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:06pBrazil's Braskem forecasts high petrochemical margins despite volatile oil
RE
07:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 8.35% to Settle at $102.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:56pWall Street rises as investors eye Fed moves, Ukraine peace talks
RE
06:55pVenezuela's opposition asks oil companies to stick to democracy
RE
06:38pWTI Oil Rises Back Above US$100; Volatility Continues as Russian Supplies Remain Unwelc..
MT
06:35pWNBA All-Star Griner's Russian detention extended -TASS
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish