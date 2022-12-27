Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.04% to Settle at $79.53 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost three cents per barrel, or 0.04% to $79.53 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 35.71% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.98% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 4.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 45.26% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.32 or 5.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

