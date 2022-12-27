Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  04:21 2022-12-27 pm EST
79.70 USD   +0.39%
04:32pUS Equity Markets Mixed as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
04:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken with Late Decline for WTI Crude
MT
03:46pChina's COVID Restriction Ease Leaves US Equity Markets Mixed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.04% to Settle at $79.53 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost three cents per barrel, or 0.04% to $79.53 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 35.71% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.98% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 4.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 45.26% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.32 or 5.74%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
04:32pUS Equity Markets Mixed as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
04:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken with Late Decline for WTI Crude
MT
03:46pChina's COVID Restriction Ease Leaves US Equity Markets Mixed
MT
03:45pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:25pCIO sees 'ton of value' in midstream energy, defends big oil profits
RE
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.49% to Settle at $84.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.68% to Settle at $3.3537 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.98% to Settle at $2.3602 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.04% to Settle at $79.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:40pU.S. oil refiners restoring lost output, some outages to run into January
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish