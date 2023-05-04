Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost four cents per barrel, or 0.06% to $68.56 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $8.22 or 10.71% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Off 43.85% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 2.73% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 36.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.66% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 2.73% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 52.81% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $11.70 or 14.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1453ET