Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost four cents per barrel, or 0.06% to $68.56 today
--Down for four consecutive sessions
--Down $8.22 or 10.71% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023
--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Monday, March 20, 2023
--Off 43.85% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Up 2.73% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023
--Down 36.67% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.66% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023
--Up 2.73% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023
--Off 52.81% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is down $11.70 or 14.58%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-04-23 1453ET