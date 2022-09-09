Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.09% This Week to Settle at $86.79 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery lost eight cents per barrel, or 0.09% to $86.79 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $6.27 or 6.74% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $3.25 or 3.89%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.85 or 5.92% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 29.84% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.36% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 24.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.26% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.08%

--Year-to-date it is up $11.58 or 15.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1501ET