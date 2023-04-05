Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.12% to Settle at $80.61 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost 10 cents per barrel, or 0.12% to $80.61 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 33.99% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 20.78% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 16.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 20.78% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 44.52% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 35.00 cents or 0.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

