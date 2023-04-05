Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:22:21 2023-04-05 pm EDT
80.43 USD   -0.61%
03:28pSector Update: Energy Stocks Still Rising Late Afternoon
MT
03:21pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for April 5
MT
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.06% to Settle at $84.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.12% to Settle at $80.61 -- Data Talk

04/05/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost 10 cents per barrel, or 0.12% to $80.61 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 33.99% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 20.78% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 16.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 20.78% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 44.52% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 35.00 cents or 0.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1509ET

All news about WTI
03:28pSector Update: Energy Stocks Still Rising Late Afternoon
MT
03:21pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for April 5
MT
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.06% to Settle at $84.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.03% to Settle at $2.8201 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.41% to Settle at $2.7310 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.12% to Settle at $80.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pUS Economic Calendar for Thursday
MT
02:46pS&P 500 dips, Treasury yields fall as weak data fuels recession fears
RE
02:46pArrests in Venezuela probe of oil company PDVSA climb to 34
RE
02:44pWeekly Commercial Crude Inventories Fall More Than Expected
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer