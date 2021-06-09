Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.13% to Settle at $69.96 -- Data Talk

06/09/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery lost nine cents per barrel, or 0.13% to $69.96 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.13% from its 52-week high of $70.05 hit Tuesday, June 8, 2021

--Up 95.47% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 76.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.13% from its 2021 settlement high of $70.05 hit Tuesday, June 8, 2021

--Up 46.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.85% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.49%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.44 or 44.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 1501ET

