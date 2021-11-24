Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.14% to Settle at $78.39 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost 11 cents per barrel, or 0.14% to $78.39 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 7.40% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 75.96% from its 52-week low of $44.55 hit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

--Rose 71.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.40% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 64.62% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.05% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.87 or 61.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1500ET