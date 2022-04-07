Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.21% to Settle at $96.03 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost 20 cents per barrel, or 0.21% to $96.03 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $7.25 or 7.02% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 22.37% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 61.88% from its 52-week low of $59.32 hit Friday, April 9, 2021

--Rose 61.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.90% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.82 or 27.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1502ET