Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.22% to Settle at $71.91 -- Data Talk

07/26/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost 16 cents per barrel, or 0.22% to $71.91 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 4.44% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 100.92% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 72.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 51.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.51% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.39 or 48.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 1458ET

All news about WTI
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.54% to Settle at $74.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pOil steadies in undersupplied market but coronavirus cases weigh
RE
03:01pCABOT OIL & GAS : Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target for Cabot Oil & Gas to $22 Fr..
MT
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.74% to Settle at $2.3083 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.80% to Settle at $2.1510 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.22% to Settle at $71.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:43pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Falls as the Market Seeks Direction with Supply and Deman..
MT
02:35pSeptember WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.16; Settles at US$71.91 per B..
MT
01:30pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising Despite Monday Fall in Crude Oil Prices
MT
12:37pICE Canola Weaker at Midday Monday in Choppy Trade
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish