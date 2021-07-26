Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.22% to Settle at $71.91 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost 16 cents per barrel, or 0.22% to $71.91 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 4.44% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 100.92% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 72.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 51.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.51% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.39 or 48.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 1458ET