Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.22% to Settle at $71.91 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost 16 cents per barrel, or 0.22% to $71.91 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Off 4.44% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 100.92% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 72.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 51.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 50.51% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 2.12%
--Year-to-date it is up $23.39 or 48.21%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-26-21 1458ET