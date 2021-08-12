Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.23% to Settle at $69.09 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost 16 cents per barrel, or 0.23% to $69.09 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 8.19% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 93.04% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 63.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.19% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 45.09% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.45% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.57%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.57 or 42.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1500ET