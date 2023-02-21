Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:25:59 2023-02-21 pm EST
76.23 USD   -1.36%
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.21% to Settle at $83.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.31% to Settle at $2.4156 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.94% to Settle at $2.7919 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.24% to Settle at $76.16 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 02:59pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery lost 18 cents per barrel, or 0.24% to $76.16 today


--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $3.98 or 4.97% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 38.43% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.24% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 17.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.69% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 4.56% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 47.58% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.44%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.10 or 5.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1458ET

