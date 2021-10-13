Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.25% to Settle at $80.44 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost 20 cents per barrel, or 0.25% to $80.44 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.25% from its 52-week high of $80.64 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 124.76% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 96.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $80.64 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 68.92% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 44.63% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.21%

--Year-to-date it is up $31.92 or 65.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1500ET