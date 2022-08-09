Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.29% to Settle at $90.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost 26 cents per barrel, or 0.29% to $90.50 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 26.84% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.22% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 32.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.71% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.23%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.29 or 20.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1504ET