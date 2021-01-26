Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.30% to Settle at $52.61 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery lost 16 cents per barrel, or 0.30% to $52.61 today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 2.18% from its 52-week high of $53.78 hit Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

--Down 1.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.79% from its 2021 settlement high of $53.57 hit Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

--Up 10.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 63.79% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.43%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.09 or 8.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1458ET