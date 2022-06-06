Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.31% to Settle at $118.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery lost 37 cents per barrel, or 0.31% to $118.50 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.20% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 90.15% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 71.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $43.29 or 57.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1501ET