WTI
06/06 03:12:19 pm EDT
118.35 USD   -1.59%
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.18% to Settle at $119.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.39% to Settle at $4.1930 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.86% to Settle at $4.3601 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.31% to Settle at $118.50 -- Data Talk

06/06/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery lost 37 cents per barrel, or 0.31% to $118.50 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.20% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 90.15% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 71.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $43.29 or 57.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1501ET

