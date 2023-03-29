Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:55:17 2023-03-29 pm EDT
72.90 USD   -1.19%
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.31% to Settle at $72.97 -- Data Talk

03/29/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost 23 cents per barrel, or 0.31% to $72.97 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 40.24% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 9.33% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 32.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.60% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 49.78% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.30%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.29 or 9.08%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1458ET

