Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.34% to Settle at $65.39 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost 22 cents per barrel, or 0.34% to $65.39 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 63.00 cents or 0.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 127.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 37.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.99% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.87 or 34.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1459ET