Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.34% to Settle at $65.39 -- Data Talk

03/15/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost 22 cents per barrel, or 0.34% to $65.39 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 63.00 cents or 0.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 127.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 37.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.99% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.87 or 34.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1459ET

All news about WTI
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.34% to Settle at $65.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:41pCOMMODITIES : WTI Crude Oil Weakens on Rising Dollar, Stays Near 13-Month Highs
MT
02:38pU.S. shale oil output to drop 46,000 bpd to 7.46 mln bpd in April -EIA
RE
02:36pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : April WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.22; Settles at U..
MT
02:12pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at EOG Resources Slowing 90-Days of Buying
MT
02:08pINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of EOG Res..
MT
01:56pUS Stocks Search for Direction Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting
MT
01:46pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Mining, energy stocks drag FTSE 100; travel stocks surge
RE
01:40pStocks steady, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
01:14pUS Stocks Search for Direction Ahead of Federal Reserve's Policy Meeting
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ