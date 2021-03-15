Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.34% to Settle at $65.39 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost 22 cents per barrel, or 0.34% to $65.39 today
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 63.00 cents or 0.95% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 9, 2021
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Rose 127.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Up 37.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 54.99% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 6.33%
--Year-to-date it is up $16.87 or 34.77%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-15-21 1459ET