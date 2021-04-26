Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.37% to Settle at $61.91 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost 23 cents per barrel, or 0.37% to $61.91 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 401.70% from its 52-week low of $12.34 hit Tuesday, April 28, 2020

--Rose 384.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.32% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 30.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 57.39% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.65%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.39 or 27.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1459ET