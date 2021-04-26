Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.37% to Settle at $61.91 -- Data Talk

04/26/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost 23 cents per barrel, or 0.37% to $61.91 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 401.70% from its 52-week low of $12.34 hit Tuesday, April 28, 2020

--Rose 384.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.32% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 30.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 57.39% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.65%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.39 or 27.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1459ET

All news about WTI
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.37% to Settle at $61.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:52pSTREET COLOR : WTI Crude June Futures Settle at $61.91 per Barrel
MT
02:46pMARKET CHATTER : Union Reportedly Requests Exxon Mobil to Continue Talks for Tex..
MT
02:45pUPDATE : Oil Prices Drop as India's Covid-19 Surge is Expected to Limit Demand
MT
02:35pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends US$0.23; Settles at US$61.91 per Barrel
MT
01:32pExxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes
RE
01:17pUS Stocks Advance Ahead of Flood of Earnings This Week; Bitcoin Rebounds Afte..
MT
01:14pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising as Crude Oil Pares Morning Declines
MT
01:01pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Gran Tierra Energy
MT
12:52pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher, US Stocks Rise Ahead of Flood of E..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ