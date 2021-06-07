Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.56% to Settle at $69.23 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery lost 39 cents per barrel, or 0.56% to $69.23 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, May 28, 2021
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.56% from its 52-week high of $69.62 hit Friday, June 4, 2021
--Up 93.43% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 81.28% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.56% from its 2021 settlement high of $69.62 hit Friday, June 4, 2021
--Up 45.38% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 52.35% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $20.71 or 42.68%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-07-21 1505ET