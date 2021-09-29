Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.61% to Settle at $74.83 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost 46 cents per barrel, or 0.61% to $74.83 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 62.00 cents or 0.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of $75.45 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Up 109.08% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 86.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.82% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.45 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Up 57.14% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.50% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.24%

--Year-to-date it is up $26.31 or 54.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

