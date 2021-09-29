Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.61% to Settle at $74.83 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost 46 cents per barrel, or 0.61% to $74.83 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 62.00 cents or 0.82% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of $75.45 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Up 109.08% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 86.05% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.82% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.45 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Up 57.14% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 48.50% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 9.24%
--Year-to-date it is up $26.31 or 54.23%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-29-21 1503ET