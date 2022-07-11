Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.67% to Settle at $104.09 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost 70 cents per barrel, or 0.67% to $104.09 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 15.85% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 67.03% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 40.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.36% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $28.88 or 38.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1502ET