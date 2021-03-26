Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.76% This Week to Settle at $60.97 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost 47 cents per barrel, or 0.76% to $60.97 this week
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down $5.12 or 7.75% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net decline since the week ending April 24, 2020
--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020
--Today it is up $2.41 or 4.12%
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Rose 183.45% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.75% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Up 28.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 58.04% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 0.86%
--Year-to-date it is up $12.45 or 25.66%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
03-26-21 1509ET