Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.76% This Week to Settle at $60.97 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost 47 cents per barrel, or 0.76% to $60.97 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $5.12 or 7.75% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Today it is up $2.41 or 4.12%

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 183.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.75% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 28.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 58.04% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.45 or 25.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1509ET