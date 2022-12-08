Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.76% to Settle at $71.46 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost 55 cents per barrel, or 0.76% to $71.46 today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $9.76 or 12.02% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar decline since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Largest five day percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 42.23% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.73% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 0.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 50.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 11.28%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.75 or 4.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1505ET