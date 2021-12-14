Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.79% to Settle at $70.73 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost 56 cents per barrel, or 0.79% to $70.73 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 94.00 cents or 1.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 16.44% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 50.43% from its 52-week low of $47.02 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 48.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 48.53% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.32% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.88%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.21 or 45.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1501ET