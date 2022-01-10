Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.85% to Settle at $78.23 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost 67 cents per barrel, or 0.85% to $78.23 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.23 or 1.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 7.58% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.87% from its 52-week low of $52.20 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 49.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $79.46 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Up 2.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 46.16% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.02 or 4.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

