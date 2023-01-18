Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.87% to Settle at $79.48 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost 70 cents per barrel, or 0.87% to $79.48 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Snaps an eight session winning streak
--Off 35.75% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 11.91% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
--Down 8.60% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.87% from its 2023 settlement high of $80.18 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
--Up 9.12% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 45.30% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%
--Year-to-date it is down 78.00 cents or 0.97%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
