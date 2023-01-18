Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:21:46 2023-01-18 pm EST
79.08 USD   -1.91%
02:59pPetroecuador workers protest fall in oil output, company practices
RE
02:57pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.85% to Settle at $2.5235 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.37% to Settle at $3.2630 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.87% to Settle at $79.48 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost 70 cents per barrel, or 0.87% to $79.48 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Snaps an eight session winning streak

--Off 35.75% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.91% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 8.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.87% from its 2023 settlement high of $80.18 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 9.12% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 45.30% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 78.00 cents or 0.97%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1456ET

All news about WTI
02:59pPetroecuador workers protest fall in oil output, company practices
RE
02:57pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.85% to Settle at $2.5235 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.37% to Settle at $3.2630 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.87% to Settle at $79.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pWTI Crude Oil Falls as the IEA Sees Demand Rising to a Record in 2023 on China Growth
MT
02:35pFebruary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.70; Settles at US$79.48 per Barrel
MT
02:27pCroatians bemoan post-euro 'wild' price hikes
RE
02:20pSector Update: Energy Stocks Retreating Wednesday After Crude Oil Prices T..
MT
02:20pPennsylvania-based Ravan Air Adopts ProStar's PointMan Solution
MT
02:09pChinese oil major CNOOC wins ruling against Canada's Pembina Pipeline
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish