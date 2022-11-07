Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.89% to Settle at $91.79 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery lost 82 cents per barrel, or 0.89% to $91.79 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 25.80% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.99% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 12.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.80% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $16.58 or 22.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1500ET