Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.02% to Settle at $77.49 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost 80 cents per barrel, or 1.02% to $77.49 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 37.36% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.11% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 5.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.11% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 46.67% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.80%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.28 or 3.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1458ET