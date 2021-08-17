Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.04% to Settle at $66.59 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost 70 cents per barrel, or 1.04% to $66.59 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $2.66 or 3.84% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 18, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Off 11.51% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 86.06% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 55.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.51% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 39.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.17% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.07 or 37.24%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

