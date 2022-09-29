Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.12% to Settle at $81.23 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost 92 cents per barrel, or 1.12% to $81.23 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 34.33% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.88% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 8.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.09% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $6.02 or 8.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1501ET