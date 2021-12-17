Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.13% This Week to Settle at $70.86 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost 81 cents per barrel, or 1.13% to $70.86 this week

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down $1.52 or 2.10%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 16.29% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 50.70% from its 52-week low of $47.02 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 44.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.29% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 48.80% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.07%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.34 or 46.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1505ET