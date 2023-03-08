Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:39:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
76.63 USD   -0.90%
03:51pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower on Increase in Farmer Selling
DJ
03:49pCERAWEEK-US Energy Sec still sees global energy challenges from Ukraine war
RE
03:46pSector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Off Wednesday Lows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.19% to Settle at $76.66 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost 92 cents per barrel, or 1.19% to $76.66 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $3.80 or 4.72% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Off 37.22% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.94% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 29.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.08% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 47.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.60 or 4.49%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:51pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower on Increase in Farmer Se..
DJ
03:49pCERAWEEK-US Energy Sec still sees global energy challenges from Ukraine war
RE
03:46pSector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Off Wednesday Lows
MT
03:42pFed Chair Says No Decision Made on Rate Increases Yet; Equities Down
MT
03:37pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:34pCIA future will be defined by US technology race with China, director says
RE
03:25pFreight train derails in West Virginia, spills diesel fuel into nearby river
RE
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.76% to Settle at $82.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pS&P 500 falls slightly after mixed data; focus on upcoming jobs data
RE
03:08pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for March 8
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish