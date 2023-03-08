Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.19% to Settle at $76.66 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost 92 cents per barrel, or 1.19% to $76.66 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $3.80 or 4.72% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Off 37.22% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.94% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 29.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.08% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 47.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.60 or 4.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

