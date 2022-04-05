Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.28% to Settle at $101.96 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $1.32 per barrel, or 1.28% to $101.96 today

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 17.57% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 71.88% from its 52-week low of $59.32 hit Friday, April 9, 2021

--Rose 71.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $26.75 or 35.57%

