Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $1.10 per barrel, or 1.32% to $82.16 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 32.72% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 23.10% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 23.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 23.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 43.45% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.90 or 2.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1458ET