Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:33:11 2023-02-14 pm EST
79.32 USD   -0.08%
03:35pShares mixed in volatile market after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:32pICE Review: Rangebound Canola Drifts Lower
DJ
03:32pSector Update: Energy Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.35% to Settle at $79.06 -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery lost $1.08 per barrel, or 1.35% to $79.06 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 36.09% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.32% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 14.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.14% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 8.54% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 45.58% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.20 or 1.50%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1458ET

All news about WTI
03:35pShares mixed in volatile market after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:32pICE Review: Rangebound Canola Drifts Lower
DJ
03:32pSector Update: Energy Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:22pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.19% to Settle at $85.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.18% to Settle at $2.9401 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.68% to Settle at $2.4885 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.35% to Settle at $79.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:52pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips as investors eye additional Fed rate hikes
RE
02:42pWTI Oil Retreats as the US Releases More SPR Barrels and Inflation Ran Hotter than Expe..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish