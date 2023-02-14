Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.35% to Settle at $79.06 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery lost $1.08 per barrel, or 1.35% to $79.06 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 36.09% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.32% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 14.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.14% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 8.54% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 45.58% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.20 or 1.50%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1458ET