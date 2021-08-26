Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.38% to Settle at $67.42 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery lost 94 cents per barrel, or 1.38% to $67.42 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 10.41% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 88.38% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 56.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 41.58% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 53.60% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.83%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.90 or 38.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1504ET