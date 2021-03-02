Log in
WTI
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.47% to Settle at $59.75 -- Data Talk

03/02/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost 89 cents per barrel, or 1.47% to $59.75 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $3.78 or 5.95% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

--Off 5.95% from its 52-week high of $63.53 hit Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Rose 26.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.95% from its 2021 settlement high of $63.53 hit Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Up 25.47% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 58.88% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $11.23 or 23.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1501ET

