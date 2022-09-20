Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.49% to Settle at $84.45 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery lost $1.28 per barrel, or 1.49% to $84.45 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 31.73% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.79% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 19.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.87% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.24 or 12.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1501ET