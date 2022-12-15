Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.51% to Settle at $76.11 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $1.17 per barrel, or 1.51% to $76.11 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 38.47% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.55% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 5.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 47.62% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.00 cents or 1.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1458ET