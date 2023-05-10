Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $1.15 per barrel, or 1.56% to $72.56 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 40.58% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 8.72% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 31.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.85% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 8.72% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 50.06% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.50%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.70 or 9.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

05-10-23 1503ET