Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.57% to Settle at $65.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost $1.04 per barrel, or 1.57% to $65.05 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.57% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 108.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.57% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 36.60% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 55.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.77%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.53 or 34.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 1503ET