WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/08 03:19:33 pm
64.571 USD   -3.80%
03:21pStocks dip as yields hold near one-year high
RE
03:15pStocks dip as yields hold near one-year high
RE
03:09pKerogen to sell Zennor Petroleum to HitecVision
RE
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.57% to Settle at $65.05 -- Data Talk

03/08/2021 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost $1.04 per barrel, or 1.57% to $65.05 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.57% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 108.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.57% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 36.60% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 55.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.77%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.53 or 34.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 1503ET

03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.57% to Settle at $65.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:52pExxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhilips Gains Justified by Tighter Oil Supply, Sa..
MT
02:49pDow Rises More Than 500 Points; Tech Stocks Fall
DJ
02:44pCOMMODITIES : WTI Ends Lowe Despite Attacks on Saudi Oil Installations, U.S. Rel..
MT
02:37pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : April WTI Crude Contract Ends Down US$1.04; Settles at US$65..
MT
02:30pWELLS FARGO MPANY  : Pledges $500 Billion Toward Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
DJ
02:15pCHARLOTTE WEB  : Down 2.2% as It Launches THC-Free CBD Tinctures
MT
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
