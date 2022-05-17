Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.58% to Settle at $112.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $1.80 per barrel, or 1.58% to $112.40 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 9.14% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 81.14% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 71.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 47.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.64% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.36%

--Year-to-date it is up $37.19 or 49.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1500ET