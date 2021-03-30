Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/30 03:09:18 pm
60.421 USD   -2.54%
03:20pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
03:19pOil falls as Suez Canal opens, dollar rallies; eyes on OPEC+ meeting
RE
03:14pCanada Markets Summary
MT
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.64% to Settle at $60.55 -- Data Talk

03/30/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $1.01 per barrel, or 1.64% to $60.55 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.38% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 195.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.38% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 27.15% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 58.32% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.03 or 24.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:20pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
03:19pOil falls as Suez Canal opens, dollar rallies; eyes on OPEC+ meeting
RE
03:14pCanada Markets Summary
MT
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.64% to Settle at $60.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pCOMMODITIES : WTI Crude Oil Ends Lower on Demand Concerns as New Covid-19 Infect..
MT
02:38pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : May WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$1.01; Settles at US$..
MT
01:44pSoy, corn, wheat futures down ahead of USDA data, quarter's end
RE
01:22pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodities Sliding Lower Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:19pSARAS S P A  : Italy's Saras plans to spin off renewable energy business
RE
01:10pChinese consortium signs MOU on Algeria iron project
RE
More news
