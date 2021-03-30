Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.64% to Settle at $60.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $1.01 per barrel, or 1.64% to $60.55 today
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 8.38% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Rose 195.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.38% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Up 27.15% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 58.32% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 1.54%
--Year-to-date it is up $12.03 or 24.79%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
