Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.64% to Settle at $60.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $1.01 per barrel, or 1.64% to $60.55 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.38% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 195.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.38% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 27.15% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 58.32% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.03 or 24.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1500ET