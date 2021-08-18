Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.70% to Settle at $65.46 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost $1.13 per barrel, or 1.70% to $65.46 today

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $3.79 or 5.47% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 18, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 21, 2021

--Off 13.01% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 82.90% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 52.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.01% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 37.46% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.95% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 11.48%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.94 or 34.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1505ET