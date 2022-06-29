Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.77% to Settle at $109.78 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.98 per barrel, or 1.77% to $109.78 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.25% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 76.16% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 49.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.26%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.57 or 45.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1502ET