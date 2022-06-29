Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:37 2022-06-29 pm EDT
109.33 USD   -2.30%
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.46% to Settle at $116.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.75% to Settle at $3.8270 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.87% to Settle at $4.0367 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.77% to Settle at $109.78 -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.98 per barrel, or 1.77% to $109.78 today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.25% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 76.16% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 49.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.26%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.57 or 45.96%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.46% to Settle at $116.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.75% to Settle at $3.8270 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.87% to Settle at $4.0367 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.77% to Settle at $109.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Falls even as US Oil Inventories Fell More than Expected Last Week
MT
02:40pEcuador's Oriente crude exports suspended, Napo flowing amid force majeure
RE
02:36pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.98; Settles at US$109.78 per Barrel
MT
02:31pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for June 29
MT
02:15pUS Commercial Crude Inventories Decrease More Than Expected Last Week
MT
01:46pGerman oil refiner to halt diesel deliveries after lightning strike
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish